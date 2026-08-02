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Pippa MacKay's avatar
Pippa MacKay
16m

More support better school lunches and less poverty would be better. Also since when does a candidate not a politician present policy? I’m confused!

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
6m

Two little shits - talk about pot/kettle/black. The best thing about electioneering is that you don’t need facts or logic to make policy, only a good awareness of where the bottom of your supporters’ barrels lie. PS - watch your back Davey, Paul is after your job

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