Yesterday morning, I was suffering from what the kids called FOMO, or more likely, that’s what they called the Fear Of Missing Out five years ago, when it was popular. Such is the way things go at our place. By the time Dad’s aware of a trend or phrase, it has long since jumped the shark - kids ask your parents.

Seeing all the updates coming through from Waitangi reminded me of being there last year, when Fi and I had a great time experiencing the occasion and exploring the area. I updated my cover photo with a memory from exactly a year earlier.

Waitangi ‘25. Photo: Fi.

Today was about the politicians, and I was pleased to find that RNZ had a livestream of events, at what looked like an overcast, more relaxed Waitangi than last year, although with much intrigue around Te Pāti Māori and the return of Luxon.

The heads of our government approached the upper marae for the pōwhiri, looking relaxed, although I couldn’t help wondering if Luxon was thinking, "Damn, I knew we should've stopped to pick up some KFC," as he came face-to-face with the challenge.

Christopher Luxon faces the challenge.

Before the speeches, there was a beautiful rendition of Whakaaria Mai, and boy, was there a lump in my throat, followed by a haka that made the hairs on my neck stand up.

After an introduction, the first politician, Tama Potaka, spoke for National, while Luxon looked as if he’d fallen asleep. Given the scandal Shane Jones and Maiki Sherman allege, Peeni Henare and Chris Hipkins appeared to be getting on just fine.

Irene wrote, “Tama has lost any respect he may have had, with the way in which the Housing portfolio has been handled.” I have to say I struggled to think of a time in which any such respect existed, although I will say this for Potaka - the Nats would’ve been struggling for a Te Reo speaker without him.

Kirsty was even more direct, saying, “Potaka is a kupapa and a total narcissist - no moral compass or humanity in sight. Ugh”

Next was Green MP Teanau Tuiono, in my view, a very underrated politician. His speech went well, and Marama and Chlöe were having a right old laugh, but Brooke van Velden, whom Marama had the pleasure of sitting next to, looked unmoved.

Teanau Tuiono speaks at Waitangi. Photo: Marc Daalder.

There was really powerful, emotional oratory from the departing Peeni Henare, who will be a big loss to the Labour Party. A very emotional send-off with Labour and Green MPs singing before Peeni was led off by his people.

Rawiri Waititi was up next, standing out in his coloured suit against a sea of blue, black, and grey. Andrew Hoggard looked like he'd rather be anywhere else; meanwhile, Todd McClay was blatantly asleep.

Rawiri Waititi. Image: RNZ.

Hoggard really did look miserable, checking his watch every few minutes as he squirmed and gurned in his seat. Actually, despite the length of Waititi’s speech, he looked arrogant and rude.

Andrew Hoggard. Images: RNZ.

There was no sign of reconciliation within Te Pāta Māori, with the two sides speaking separately. It made me think it might be time to bring things to an end.

Just a thought, and I’m only spitballing. Perhaps the other members of TPM might like to join the Greens? Both parties are treaty-centric and work well together. I’m not entirely serious. The best outcome would be a TPM reunion, but this should’ve been the stage to demonstrate a united front.

While Rawiri offered apologies, his wife's actions did not align. TPM needs a big clear-out; there are too many people involved beyond the MPs, who are not helping. If they’re not careful, the big clean-out will be them leaving parliament as Labour reclaim the Māori seats.

There’s a really good clip here from Te Ao Māori News on it:

Shane Jones got the biggest laugh of the day, addressing the departing Henare by saying, “You’re not the first Maori from Tai Tokerau to leave the Labour Party, bro” The difference is, they’re going to miss this one, Shane.

They moved to speeches in English. Chippy was up first and had kind, genuine words for Peeni. He sounded like a leader for Aotearoa, a good man.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins speaks at Waitangi. Photo: MARK PAPALII / RNZ.

Hipkins shared a Native American folktale about a child discussing two wolves with their grandfather. One that was negative and focused on division and self-interest, one who wanted unification, understanding, and respect. The child asked the Grandfather which wolf would triumph, and the answer was that the wolf that was fed would win.

Hipkins discussed the service we can provide to our mokopuna, who will be celebrating the bicentennial of the Treaty in just sixteen years. Sixteen years in which we can do much good with the right choices.

Cheryl wrote, “Wait till Maiki edits his speech for One News, she will find a way to add her spin and misinterpret. Edit update: she simply ignored it.”

Irene said, “An excellent speech from the next PM of Aotearoa, spoken from the heart. Unlike the flim flam, fancy boardroom banter, and forked tongue lip service from the Coalition.”

Bridget commented, “He was authentic and didn’t need cards as he can combine heart and mind. And he spoke about the how, not the what…the how calls for listening and working out the what together. And that is partnership.”

Clare summed it up, “Genuine, kind and speaking from the heart. Not smartass, not accusatory, just a good man.”

Next was David Seymour, the focus of last year’s event, who decided to lecture the crowd on liberal democracy, and they didn’t sound very impressed.

He campaigned, talking about reducing crime, but failed to read the room. Then he went on about Charter Schools teaching French and said that was Tino rangatiratanga.

Later, on the news, Maiki Sherman described Seymour’s speech as “mostly mellow”, which didn’t seem like the speech I saw. In fact, I’m not even sure I can imagine Seymour being mellow. Although when he spoke to the media afterwards, saying colonisation was more good than bad for Maori, I though he should definitely chill out and perhaps learn some history before he speaks again.

Marama Davidson was fantastic, with beautiful singing and then quoting “Honour Te Tiriti, it’s not that hard,” in a very powerful speech.

Marama Davidson. Ricky Wilson/Stuff

She said that, while niceties were being exchanged here, the treaty and te taiao (the environment) were being trampled on, with corporations benefiting. “Don’t you dare try to remove Treaty from who we are, because it is who we are.”

Te Tiriti is about equity, unity, care and dignity for everyone, she said.

Then it was the PM, whose Māori pronunciation could use a little work; he began talking about Jim Bolger oddly, and there was quite a bit of yelling from the crowd.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Ricky Wilson/Stuff

Luxon said it was important all Kiwis had equal opportunity, but he disagreed with equal outcomes, calling it “socialism.” So, isn’t that nice, Mr Luxon, our PM, disagrees with equality - maybe he should have a chat with his old mate Jesus about that.

What a contrast to Hipkins: Luxon offered meaningless rhetoric, devoid of authenticity or emotion. The more he droned on with his terrible speech, telling Māori what the various Treaty articles mean, the louder the crowd shouted.

Ivan wrote, “It's telling to be in the crowd and hearing the groaning around me (David Seymour's speech too, justifiably).”

Seriously, how the hell did this guy become a Prime Minister? He wouldn't win a secondary school speech competition. It was grim and embarrassing. He mentioned Eric Stanford's "great success", and the crowd groaned, reflecting the pantomime before them.

Look out, Luxon, he’s behind you…

NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

And so we came to Winston, who seemed like he was looking for a fight from the get-go. Almost immediately, he started yelling, “There's some young pup out there shouting who doesn't know what day it is.”

While it’s fair enough to expect some respect while speaking, having watched Winston appear to sleep through much of the preceding programme, I wasn’t sure I’d be entering a battle of “what day is it?” with someone probably a quarter of his age.

Rachel said, “Winston has always had a chip on his shoulder, around Maoridom, but now it seems to be a boulder.”

I did enjoy the part where Peters said, “When the king speaks, his word is gospel,” only to have someone shouting out, “You’re not a king”.

A king he may not be, but Winston made it clear to the other parties that he would be the kingmaker this year, and I have a horrible feeling he is right.

Things did look more low-key than in other years, and while I agreed with Maiki Sherman that the ructions in TPM were a distraction, could she put up or shut up about Peeni Henare? If she has a story, run it; if not, move on. It’s been days of speculation from the media, stoked by Shane Jones, with no obvious evidence of any rift or ill feeling.

I’ve been less than complimentary about Maiki’s monologues this week, but I should add that I think her offsider, Te Āniwaniwa Hurihanganui, has been doing an excellent job of taking the time to talk to members of the public and sharing insights into how people are feeling.

In my view, Te Pāti Māori need to get all of its MPs in a room, no divisive president, no wives, no sons, and sort itself out once and for all or agree to a separation into two parties, become independents or perhaps be free to join another party without a by-election this close to the end of a term.

I find the whole thing incredibly sad after the potential that was there, but with the wider court, there doesn’t seem to be much goodwill beyond words.

Luxon has already left to attend a dawn service in Auckland this morning. Imagine being at Waitangi but leaving to attend a different dawn service, rather than being at the heart of the action!

I thought Chris Hipkins and Marama Davidson stole the show, but it was a shame to see so much focus on issues within Te Pāti Māori rather than on a government that has been disastrous for Māori and many others.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson and Labour leader Chris Hipkins in Waitangi, chatting with Brian. Photo: Ricky Wilson / Stuff.

Wishing you a very peaceful and relaxing Waitangi Day, and happy birthday to my dad on the completion of his 87th trip around the sun.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here is Incubus with their cover of Duran Duran’s Hungry Like the Wolf.