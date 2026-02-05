Nick's Kōrero

Rachel Merritt
1h

Good to read your Kōrero Nick as I missed some of the video live link. As for Luxon, we could see he can read, should listen to George Jones ‘Have a little talk with Jesus’ might improve his understanding of people who are not Pakeha, wealthy and sorted! Yes, Chippy and Marama were excellent. That would be noted by Maori no heckling when they spoke.

Josephine
18m

Āta mārie Nick and Nick's Kōrero readers.

Ngā mihi for your account of yesterday's proceedings.

Although I haven't been to Waitangi (it's on my bucket list), I can definitely understand your FOMO.

I didn't see much of 8t yesterday (my viewing was interrupted by whānau visiting) but I was able to find a stream on YouTube that I could watch later which made me happy.

I must admit I was certainly expecting and hoping for more protests, but what there was was loud enough to hear.

I was totally unimpressed with the kōrero from the Kāwanatanga, although I do have to acknowledge Shane Jones. He spoke highly of Peeni Henare, and he did make me laugh with his last comment.

I was extremely emotional listening to Peeni Henare speak. Even though I couldn't understand what he was saying, I could feel his passion and I then remembered that this will be the last time hearing him whaikōrero on the paepae as a government minister and that thought almost brought me to tears.

I really enjoyed listening to Chris Hipkins speak. He was genuine and thoughtful acknowledging all Māori MP's from both sides of the political divide, but when he acknowledged Peeni Henare with humility, and emotion, that got me going again.

I will admit, I did feel a bit for Rawiri Waititi. I genuinely feel that he was being genuine during his kōrero, but, although it's tikanga, Kiri Waititi showed a different story.

Chippy is right. TPM need to really sort themselves out and to me that starts at the top.

That's enough from me today.

Have a good one Nick.

Hari Rā Waitangi.

