Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
36m

Shane Jones "Xu Nan should know his place" er no; you Shane Jones should know his place....he is an elected New Zealand member of Parliament....just like you!

Gerry Brownlee as speaker has also been complicit, by allowing such behavior and comments in the House as long as they are directed at the opposition.

Reply
Share
Summerhaze's avatar
Summerhaze
38m

Well, that clip is rocketing its way around the world. Helen Clark called Peters' behaviour 'humiliating'. It is so shameful. He should resign immediately and so should Luxon for not sacking him and for turning into a 'vote for National' moment, forgetting that it was his weakness and his desperation to be PM that helped get us into this mess.

I was so proud when Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Connell's haka was seen around the world. Peters' comments make me feel so ashamed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture