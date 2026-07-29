Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
8hEdited

It is not tenable that our Foreign Minister can make racist comments like this which were clearly aimed at Lawrence's origins from China - our largest trading partner. Helen Clark has weighed in, and so has a former Ambassador to China. It is embarrassing and shameful. And today, Peters calling unions Prostitutes for Labour in another rant on Watea. Apparently, unions had the gall to criticise him sometime or other. He particularly hates the PSA. This from a man who pretends to be the friend of the working class, yet just yesterday voted in favour of Brooke's Employment Leave Bill which will have its biggest impact on blue collar, part time, seasonal and casual jobs - not to mention women. Today we get the ridiculous English Language Bill - another waste of time and completely unnecessary designed to appeal to Winston's followers in particular. I worry a lot about that 12% in polls who still say they're going to vote for him. Luxon will stand on by. Yes let's do better. Don't vote for NZ First!

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Jean Rockel's avatar
Jean Rockel
8h

Yes! So where is Gerry Brownlee in all of this .... he's supposed to censure Winston. How pathetic.

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