At the dark end of the street

That's where we always meet

Hiding in shadows where we don't belong

Living in darkness to hide our wrong

Song by James Carr.

Aren’t you sick to death of NZ First getting away with so many things that anyone else would have been sanctioned for long ago?

The kneepads, calling the Greens the ‘R’ word, declaring everyone to the left of Genghis Khan woke communists, and the awful attacks on trans people. Nobody but Shane and Winston, the deplorable duo, could say those things and get away with it.

Christopher Luxon hasn’t even pretended to uphold any standards set by his two coalition partners, shrugging his shoulders as if to say, what do you expect me to do? The Speaker Gerry Brownlee has decided that feigning deafness is the best way to deal with them, and so NZ First are given a free ride to yell out things like “Mexicans” without censure.

Yesterday, though, was the limit, set by a horrible old racist who, back in 2014, joked that “Two Wongs don’t make a white”, and whose time has surely come.

I'm so sick of this racist old bastard; every day it's something else. Yesterday he told Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan, who has lived here since 1994, “Go back to your own country”.



Did Christopher Luxon have the integrity to sack Peters in the name of decency? No, of course not; apparently our Foreign Minister can call the people of our largest trading partner liars, and there are no consequences.



The full quote from Winston was: “No, I'm not making it up, sunshine. Go back to your own country. You only came here just five minutes ago. Go back to your own country, that's where they lie like a flat fish. But they don't lie like that here, alright, this is what we call democracy.”

Lawrence Xu-Nan. Photo from the Greens website.

It didn’t just make me angry; it made me sad too. Lawrence is a hardworking MP who went to school here and to Auckland University, where he was awarded a doctorate. He doesn’t deserve to be subjected to horrible racist insults in this way just because it’s easier for Winston than answering a question.

Here he is in full flow, and even some of his caucus could hardly watch:

My dear friend Liz wrote, “I was listening to him bitch on about the covid report on my drive home. I think I startled the driver next to me when I yelled, ‘WOULD YOU JUST SHUT THE FUCK UP YOU USELESS TWAT’ Too much? Nah, I didn't think so either.”

Dorothy said, “Peters’ speech in the Chamber today was a meaningless rant. He showed us what he is - a silly old man living in what he thinks are his glory days.”

Ganesh’s comment made me feel quite emotional:

“Please all, do remember that while you may be sick of the seemingly endless stream of racist cr*p coming from our so-called leaders, there are many many of us that feel more than sick - we are feel threatened and scared and questioning whether we and our whānau have a future in Aotearoa (despite many of us - literally - having nowhere else to go (having been born here)). This racism is hurting many of us - including many who have literally and proudly given their *all* to contributing to building a cohesive and safe community in Aotearoa - and we all need to stand up against this racism. Thank you for doing so. Many, many are hurting now (and looking sideways over their shoulders), but we ain't going anywhere - this is, and remains, our home.”

Gavin wrote, “Luxon is nothing more than a eunuch. He hasn’t a single cell in his body that could come close to tackling Peters. They both need to go.”

I’m not sure I’d go so far as to call the man a eunuch, although he is clearly impotent when it comes to dealing with Winston.

Winston Peters: Photo ODT.

While I have no doubt that Hipkins would take a harder line should he become PM, it is a grey area when ministers are from different parties, and he will need agreement from his coalition partners.

Adam Pearse wrote in the Herald:

Labour’s potential partners open to Chris Hipkins’ wanting greater PM power written into coalition deals

Hipkins said, “Christopher Luxon’s been weak when it comes to ministerial conduct for the entire time he’s been Prime Minister.” He indicated that he expected to agree with party leaders with whom he formed a government that there would be consequences for failing to meet the standards of the cabinet manual. His two most likely partners showed goodwill towards the move.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said, “What is clear is there are standards, there are accountabilities as ministers no matter what political party you belong to, and there is accountability to the Prime Minister.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said, “I can sympathise with Chris Hipkins in regards to wanting to ensure that he has a Cabinet he can trust, and that New Zealand has a government that they can trust. I think those are the discussions that you can have maturely as leaders and I have respect for Chris Hipkins.”

Of course, there is no way Winston would sign up to an arrangement in which anyone other than he had authority over his MPs, certainly not Chris Hipkins, whom he seems to dislike in particular, unless it’s part of his pantomime.

But maybe that isn’t a bad thing. I asked the question:

Do you think Chippy should rule out working with Winston? His party is racist and corrupt, and it would end in tears anyway.

Mary wrote, “Peters, Jones and NZ First can add no intelligence or skill to Labour. They would be an embarrassing liability. Chris Hipkins is principled - he also needs to be emphatic. Rule them out now!”

Simon, who I worked for 25 years ago - sheesh - said, “I do. I think a bipartisan agreement not to work with NZ First would be the answer.”

John Key twice had the guts to rule out Winston, but as Paul Henry keeps telling us, “Christopher Luxon is no John Key”.

Lynda commented, “Chippy has said numerous times .... he’s been there, got the t-shirt, never again!” That is true, but he has also said that before parliament ends for the election period, he will set out who he will or won’t work with.

Chippy wearing a T-Shirt that says “I worked with Winston and all I got was this T-shirt”. Image: META.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Chippy rules out Winston, giving people a very clear-cut decision. If you find the racism and rhetoric of NZ First incompatible with your values, then you should vote Labour, the Greens, or Te Pāti Māori.

As Karl commented, “This is not NZ!!” It’s not; the way NZ First is acting is not only unacceptable, but it is embarrassing as a New Zealander.

Let’s do better.

Nick’s Kōrero is a newsletter featuring political news and liberal views from Aotearoa, New Zealand. It is my livelihood, thanks to subscribers who enable me to share views held by many yet underrepresented in the mainstream media.

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Have a good Thursday folks, and take care, all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, back in the early 90s when I was playing in bands, you would inevitably be asked to play something from the popular movie The Commitments. Glen Hansard, the guitarist in the movie, died yesterday, aged 56, after a motorcycle crash in Dublin. Here’s Dark Side of the Street: