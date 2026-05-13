Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
14h

Fixed a couple of typos. Also meant to say there won't be a newsletter tomorrow.

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Christine Hayvice's avatar
Christine Hayvice
15h

Excellent report. Always love Kieran.

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