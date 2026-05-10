Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Summerhaze's avatar
Summerhaze
9h

She is impressive and formidable and I hope she gets in.

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Jo's avatar
Jo
9h

Wasn’t she incredible? I follow her on social media but today was the first interview I’ve seen.

Additional to your comments Nick, I want to add she was aware and spoke respectfully to Te Ao Māori and Pakeha experiences. While being grounded in the actual constitutional challenges Aotearoa has had and how we need to come back to our foundations.

Her humility and humbleness within her acknowledging her role and expectations as opposed to choice to stand, sung of her mana and commitment

Inspired 😃

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