Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
31mEdited

Remember 2020? Covid? Leadership? A lot of thanks we gave, for that leadership. Don't expect anything but muddle and disaster from the current lot.

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Ilse Seidel's avatar
Ilse Seidel
21m

Well said! What a schlamassel 🙈

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