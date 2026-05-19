Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Bronwyn Drysdale's avatar
Bronwyn Drysdale
19hEdited

As a frontline health professional clinician,

I clean , restock supplies, organise fricken menu ordering, answer a door atleast 50 times on a dayshift and the phone atleast 30 times in 8 hours all the while trying to provide focused and personalised healthcare

The ward is heaving all too often feels unsafe at times due to staffing fte or inadequate a lot more often to provide good care

They call it care rationing….and two of the IT systems that cost lots of money and are supposed to measure the acuity of each inpatient feels to my mind and others, to be great at gas lighting the staff into feeling the frustration of being told they have excess staff capacity hours on the shift while they yet again work through an unpaid meal break.

I have 6 IT systems that I have to use every day all take time to log into, we have new electronic inpatient white boards now that have constantly erred since their being brought in with as the stripped back IT service staff on the phone desk say, was mainly because it was just brought in without any period of IT testing

Apparently it’s supposed to work with the spine system but on the daily a white board that all multi disciplinary staff rely on, is not functioning or showing true or correct data at any time. Health and safety anyone ? Nah that’s an unnecessary back office or useless public service job who needs it ? Pardon my facetiousness but all the stress of it all honestly it makes me want to quit at times and I used to love my job.

I’m so angry at the way this government is decimating the public service and feel for all affected in these uncertain times - the timing no doubt of the first cull of this round will no doubt be just be just before Christmas or in Jan/ Feb when families face the massive costs of rates or rent hikes/ school fees and expenses etc… one term government - vote the bastards out !!!

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Frances Burton-Brown's avatar
Frances Burton-Brown
20h

Privatisation is the goal - already started with the very generous funding for charter schools, and the cheerful outsourcing of surgery public hospitals cannot manage to private hospitals, which are also very generously rewarded, costing taxpayers more.

That same money could go to support public hospitals instead of stretching them to the limits with understaffing. Burned out staff are then successfully transferred to private hospitals. That is how people at the bottom of the heap find themselves waiting for treatment they desperately need while money is channelled upwards. Only those who have it can afford the services once they’re private, putting an increasing number out in the cold. Why is this acceptable?

New Zealand was once a country that looked after all its people - poverty was rare and hunger unheard of. It is unconscionable that in a land of plenty like New Zealand children should be hungry and cold because of the utter selfishness of the smaller government brigade. The “back pockets” they talk about putting money into via tax cuts are their own!

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