Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
7d

I wouldn't worry about the Greens. Their vote will come up. They have a pretty consistent following and are led by two very capable women. Worry about that evil old bastard Winston Peters. We can't beat ACT but it bewilders me Peters, even in his dotage is polling so high. It is the populist vote - but the Emperor has no clothes. Once he's gone and surely it must be soon (81 next year, even older than Trump) NZ First will be left with Shane and Casey. My efforts will be on exposing him for the sham he is as "the handbrake" and the damage he has done.

Vicky Fletcher's avatar
Vicky Fletcher
7d

I call bullshit to that poll last night when it comes to better numbers for National, especially their cringe worthy lazy leader - yet more evidence that our fourth estate is well and truly corrupted and paid for by the "big end of town" - Maiki was also nauseating to watch. I really hope TPM can settle their problems soon for their and our sake given election year cometh!

