Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kirsty's avatar
Kirsty
Nov 21

My contempt for Winston is unparalleled. Why haven't the media pushed that he COULD HAVE STOPPED this RSB abomination by NOT voting for it! Now we have to try and forestall the destruction and exploitation that will occur over next 12months. YOU did this! Drunkle. YOU are responsible for its passing, YOU could have stopped this and made your stand on the right side of history. Your self- aggrandising posturing after the fact is pathetic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Shell's avatar
Shell
Nov 21

Personally, I'd be just as embarrassed at having an oaf like Bishop as the country's PM than the vapid Luxon. But I'm hoping it's a moot point - Go Chippy! :D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture