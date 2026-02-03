Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Sharp's avatar
Gloria Sharp
8h

Thanks Nick. It reminded me of the ‘bad old days’ when the pack of nasty media would attack, attack Jacinda. Didn’t it change with this lot. It’s about time Chippy etc. put their foot down and laid out some rules. Even challenge them at point of interview for such behaviour.

Reply
Share
Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
7h

It was really pleasing to see the collective media stand up. The two parties also made it clear it is ok to disagree on some things, but not to swipe at each other, like Winston is doing atm. And as they said, they agree on more than they disagree. Under our system, parties do compete for votes and there will be differences in policy. Thats ok too. I get what you are saying Nick about coalition agreements being secretive, but there is no other way I can think of. We elect the party of our choice and trust its leaders to stand up for the policies we voted for. We win some, we lose some but having a respectful and collegial relationship as was demonstated yesterday is a really good place to begin. On Maiki : I am just so incensed about that piece last night. The worst thing is she missed the important message of unity - really important at Waitangi - and was hugely disrespectful to Peeni Henare, an MP who has served nearly 12 years including in Ministerial roles. I'm thinking of sending a letter of complaint and I suspect I won't be the only one - not that it will make much difference.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture