Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Maggie Hillock's avatar
Maggie Hillock
4h

Every day in every way, the Labour/Green Fixit List gets longer and longer. So much work for them to repair the CoC 's damage to Aotearoa.

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
4hEdited

What’s laughable is how the right wing trogladytes think our media is “left wing” and biased in favour of Labour/Greens/TPM. That's why Seymour, Goldsmith, Winston et al are able to get away with playing to an audience who believe every bit of everything they (and Hosking, Plunket, Heather DA et al) say. I didn't like Maiki's commentary sometimes either, but a lot of her performance over the last year now makes sense with this hanging over her. Then you have our PM refusing to turn up to TVNZ Breakfast or Q & A - I mean refusing to turn up to our State owned TV network? What the actual? Or Seymour threatening our State owned radio RNZ with changing the Board and criticising John Campbell, which is well outside of his lane. This is dangerous stuff.

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